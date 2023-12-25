‘You don't have to lie’ when you receive a bad gift, says etiquette expert. Here's what to do

When you think back on holiday seasons past, you can likely recall some of the greatest gifts you received — and some of the worst. For every electric Barbie Jeep and Millennium Falcon, we've all gotten toys meant for a much younger kid or T-shirts from the aunt who perpetually buys clothes two sizes too big. As a kid, you probably pouted about it or gave a cursory "thank you" before tearing into your next present. But as an adult, you have a responsibility to accept gifts with grace and class, says Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert and founder of the Protocol School of Texas. "You're thanking them for the effort. You're not thanking them for the gift," she says. "The gift is secondary. It's the thought and the effort and the love that counts." Here's what to do if you receive a gift that isn't necessarily the right thing.

How to act face to face

You've torn off the paper and opened the box and — surprise! — it's something that isn't right. Smiling and saying "thank you" is baseline etiquette, but are you allowed to say anything else? "It depends on your relationship with that person. It depends on their temperament," says Gottsman. "You have to read the room." If it's someone you don't know very well, a sincere "thank you" will suffice. If someone you know well has given you the wrong thing, you're not out of line for asking if an exchange might be possible. "If it's, say, the shirt that doesn't fit, you might say, 'Oh my gosh, this is lovely. But I have to tell you — would you mind if I switched it for the right size?'"

What to do with an unwanted gift when you get home