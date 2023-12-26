Asia markets kick off the last trading week of this year on a subdued note

Pedestrians cross a street in front of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operated by Japan Exchange Group, in Tokyo, Japan.

Asia-Pacific stock markets were subdued Tuesday, with Japan opening flat but still set to wrap up the year as one of the region's top performers.

Several markets including Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong were shut on account of Boxing Day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened flat, holding at 33,245.95, while the broader Topix inched 0.10% lower.

The Nikkei 225 was set to end the year with gains of over 27%, making it one of Asia's top gainers in 2024.

South Korea's Kospi also traded around the flatline at the 2,600 level, while the Kosdaq index dipped 0.25% at the open.