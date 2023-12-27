European shares set to climb as global stock markets near record highs

A TV presenter gets ready for the daily reporting from the floor of the German share price index DAX at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15, 2023.

LONDON — European markets are set to open higher on Wednesday to kick off the final trading week of 2023, as major indexes around the world hover near record highs.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed the Friday session, the last before the Christmas break, at 477.6, up 12.41% on the year and just below the index's record closing high of 483.44 notched in November 2021.

Stock markets in Europe were closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Stateside, the S&P 500 is also seeking an all-time high after another winning day on Wall Street on Tuesday. U.S. stock futures were mostly flat in early premarket trade on Wednesday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific advanced overnight, with Chinese and Hong Kong indexes bouncing on the back of a strong showing for video game stocks. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 hit its highest level since April 2022.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin during the last three days of the trading year, with fewer data points on the economic calendar and all major central bank meetings out of the way.