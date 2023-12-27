Houthi attacks and U.S. strikes add to concerns of broader conflict in the Middle East

Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released on Nov. 20, 2023.

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched fresh attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea, while the U.S. carried out strikes against targets in Iraq, amid fears that the war in the Gaza Strip could engulf the Middle East.

The U.S. military carried out retaliatory strikes against three installations in Iraq linked to Kataib Hezbollah on Monday, the Pentagon announced, after three American service personnel were injured in a one-way drone attack carried out by the Iran-aligned militant group.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement that there is "no higher priority" than the protection of American troops and interests.

"While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities," Austin added.

The Iraqi government criticized the U.S. strikes as "an unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty" and emphasized that attacks by armed groups against military bases that house U.S-led coalition advisers are deemed to be hostile acts and violate Iraqi sovereignty, a government statement said, according to Reuters

Tensions continued to stoke in the Red Sea. On Tuesday, Houthi militants, also backed by Iran, launched a fresh drone attack against a container ship operated by MSC that was heading for Pakistan.

"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against the commercial ship, 'MSC UNITED,' with appropriate naval missiles," Yahya Sare'e, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said in a post on the X social media platform.