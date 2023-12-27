The top 3 tips for successfully transitioning to a 4-day workweek, according to an expert

4 day work week printed calendar with pink pins on three days off in week weekend days four day working week concept. Modern approach doing business short workweek. Effectiveness of employees. Productivity and efficiency days off

The four-day workweek trend is "really hitting the ground" globally, as a rising number of companies start implementing the new policy, HR and workplace industry analyst Josh Bersin tells CNBC Make It. Last month, Bersin and his advisory firm Josh Bersin Company published an analysis of companies worldwide who made the move to a four-day workweek, to see which practices they had in common to achieve success in this transition. "The one thing in common between all of these companies that have made a successful transition to a four-day workweek is that they are viewing this as a way to increase productivity rather than just enforcing the workweek," Bersin says. "And they are doing so through using tech tools like AI and other organizational tips to reduce wasted time." Bersin highlighted three approaches he thinks companies should adopt to ensure a seamless transition into a four-day workweek schedule.

It's not about cramming 5 days of work into 4

Bersin says it's wrong to characterize the four-day workweek initiative as an effort to cram five days of work into four. Instead, companies should view it as a work-time reduction project. "A lot of the early pilots were basically taking the same amount of work and just squeezing it into four days, so everybody was working at night," he says. That method tends to fail, Bersin says; it doesn't necessarily combat problems like burnout that the 4-day workweek initiative aims to address. Instead, what he suggests companies do is to view this as a productivity initiative "focused on enabling a four-day workweek, not just forcing the four-day workweek." To do that, there are some questions to consider: Do you need to have all the meetings you are currently having every week? Are there certain projects that you are wasting time with that don't matter as much in the grand scheme of company objectives? Can you improve communication and provide resources within the company so that employees don't spend as much time having the same conversations back and forth? Most of the companies Bersin spoke with reached out directly to teams in the company to look for productivity roadblocks in the way they do work. Most teams are thrilled by the idea and are eager to figure out things they can do. Inventium, an Australian consulting company highlighted in the report, said that individualized productivity practices, such as scheduling deeply focused work around what day or time each employee or team feels the most productive, helped in their transition to the four-day workweek. The company noted a 26% increase in productivity and 18% decrease in employee stress levels at the end of its trial. "In most companies, the five-day week is an institutionalized legacy, there's a lot of wasted time during those 40 hours," Bersin says. "And sure enough, virtually every company we talked to said that with the four-day workweek they were getting more work done in less time and the employees felt better about their jobs because they had more time outside of work."

Clarify and simplify accountability and lines of command

Another big trend is increasing productivity and decreasing work time by simplifying lines of command and flattening organizations, Bersin says. Flattening organizations has many benefits, he argues: it speeds communication around groups and makes the company more dynamic. A hierarchical structure gives employees incentives to work harder through the opportunity of getting promoted. Although Bersin's call for flattening isn't necessarily a call for the complete absolution of hierarchy in corporations, he does argue for giving employees the chance to move horizontally rather than linking raises with upward promotions. Flattening organizations goes hand in hand with clarifying accountability, Bersin says, as flatter organizations without clear accountability would lead to just as much if not more loss of productivity. "Teaching managers to be very clear on who's responsible for what and flattening the organization so there aren't too many managers saves time," Bersin says. "If every time I do something I have to get approval from my manager and every time he does something, he goes to his manager, well we're going to waste a lot of time just going up and down the chain."

Utilize AI and other tech tools