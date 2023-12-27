The worst resume an ex-Disney recruiter has ever seen made this major mistake—how to avoid it

Longtime HR executive and Simon Taylor has seen all kinds of resumes throughout his career. But none compare to one he received for a tech role at Disney during his more than two years as a recruiter there.

"It was, like, five to seven pages long," he says.

Recruiters are typically going to spend "about three to five seconds on a resume before they decide they want to keep going," he says. "So you've got to capture their attention in three to five seconds." If your resume overwhelms them with information, they may pass up on your candidacy pretty fast. Conventional wisdom advises resumes span no more than two pages altogether.

Here's why the resume dragged and how you can avoid their mistakes.