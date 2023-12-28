China's Xiaomi unveils its first EV as it looks to compete with Porsche, Tesla

BEIJING — Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi on Thursday detailed plans to enter China's oversaturated electric vehicle market and compete with automaker giants Tesla and Porsche with a car model it says it spent more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) to develop.

The company's car model, known as Xiaomi SU7, "is in trial production and it will hit the domestic market in a few months," CEO Lei Jun said in a Tuesday post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. "The price has not been finalized yet."

Pronounced "Sue Qi" in Mandarin, the Xiaomi SU7 beats Porsche's Taycan and Tesla's Model S on acceleration and other metrics, Lei said during a three-hour presentation on Thursday.

He laid out bold ambitions to become an industry leader, including in autonomous driving and noted that the SU7 design team previously worked at BMW and Mercedes Benz.

Sales are due to begin in 2024, after more than three years of development— during which electric vehicles have taken off in China's highly competitive market, and domestic automakers have begun to differentiate their products through ambitious offerings of car-compatible tech.

This is an area of potential advantage for Xiaomi, which is best known for its smartphones and home appliances and previously said it wants to create a "'Human x Car x Home' smart ecosystem."

The SU7 is integrated with Xiaomi's smartphones and internet-connected home appliances, Lei announced Thursday. He emphasized the company's efforts to ensure data privacy among the devices and create a car that surpasses U.S. safety standards for rear-end collisions.

Lei said the vehicle will also be compatible with Apple's iPhone, iPad, CarPlay and AirPlay. The U.S. giant has yet to release a car despite widespread speculation of such plans.