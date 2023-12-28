How to calm your nerves and communicate confidence in a job interview, says ex-Disney recruiter

Job interviews can be terrifying. You want to impress your prospective employer with your poise and accomplishments. You want to prove to them that you're the right candidate for the role. And you want to ultimately get the best offer possible.

And while it's easy to let your nerves get the better of you, it does pay off to keep your cool while you're in the room. Longtime HR executive and former Disney recruiter Simon Taylor was always most impressed by candidates who "didn't come across desperate," he says. They had a quiet confidence and "almost came across like they had options."

That can be hard to convey — here's his advice for how to do it.