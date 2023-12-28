Japan stocks take a breather, Aussie shares hold near two-year highs

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: A man looks at an electronic board displaying stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. on March 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Australia stocks kicked off Thursday on a positive note, hovering near two-year highs, while Japan shares fell at the open after rallying the day before.

Markets including Australia and Hong Kong resumed trading Wednesday after a Christmas break, both ending higher, while China stocks were buoyed by a rebound in online gaming stocks.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.33%, holding at its highest level since late April 2022. The index is set to end the year decidedly higher at 7.7%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.69% at open, after closing more than 1% higher in the previous session. The broader Topix index shed 0.45%.

Retail sales data from Japan showed a 5.3% growth in November, higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 5%.