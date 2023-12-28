The No. 1 thing that destroys kids' confidence, according to a Harvard-trained parenting expert

It's understandable that parents want to do anything within their means to help their children succeed academically. That might look like hiring private tutors, enrolling kids in more extracurriculars, or paying for elite summer programs. This investment might be deteriorating kids' desire to succeed, not fueling it, says Jennifer Breheny Wallace a parenting researcher and author of "Never Enough: When Achievement Pressure Becomes Toxic — and What We Can Do About It." She calls the phenomenon "the encore effect." "The idea is kids, particularly in affluent communities, can carry a particular burden, which is to replicate their parents' wealth," she says. "Parents and kids know today that it is much harder as we've ushered in this steep inequality. It is no longer a given that each generation will do as well as their parents, if not better."

'It can feel like a failure to not be able to do as well as your parents'

Parents putting pressure on their kids to be as financially successful as they were is not unique to this generation, but the economic realities kids face now are. Tuition and fees have more than doubled during the last 20 years, according to College Board. Home prices are also considerably higher today than they were when many parents were purchasing their first houses. In 1990, the average sale price of a home in the United States was $149,075, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Today, that has the same buying power as about $360,000. This is considerably less than the average sale price of a home in 2022, which was $535,500.

It is no longer a given that each generation will do as well as their parents, if not better. Jennifer Breheny Wallace author of "Never Enough: When Achievement Pressure Becomes Toxic — and What We Can Do About It."

During her research, Wallace interviewed an eighth-grade boy who said he wanted to be an architect when he grew up. But upon looking up the salary of the average architect and the price of his own home, he became discouraged. "I Zillow-ed my house and I can't afford it," he told her. "It does not take a forensic accountant to uncover a parent's lifestyle," she says. "So for kids, if you aren't able to replicate that, it registers to a child as not being able to measure up to their parents and it can feel like a failure to not be able to do as well as your parents."

Kids are 'conflating their sense of self with their achievements'