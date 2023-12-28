Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JD, The New York Times, Iovance and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Tesla — The electric vehicle maker rose nearly 1%, adding to previous gains on news that it will revamp its Model Y vehicle. Tesla plans to begin refreshing the model starting in the middle of next year from its Shanghai plant, a Bloomberg News report said. Tencent , Netease — The Chinese internet stocks respectively added 1.9% and 2.5% after China's top gaming regulator promised it would "further modify and improve" new guidelines targeting excessive gaming. New York Times Company — Shares continued to gain on Thursday, adding 1.3% after the media company on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Microsoft and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. The Times accused the tech companies of copyright infringement and using the newspaper's intellectual property without permission to train chatbots. Coherus BioSciences — The biopharma stock slipped 2.6% after previously adding more than 23% during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of Coherus soared after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Udenyca Onbody, an on-body injection system that chemotherapy patients can take to prevent infection. Iovance Biotherapeutics — Shares of the biotech company rebounded 3.3% in early morning trading on Thursday. The stock plunged nearly 19% on Wednesday after the FDA placed a hold on Iovance's LN-145 trial for non-small cell lung cancer. JD.com — Shares of the Chinese e-commerce company jumped more than 3% in premarket trading in the U.S. after Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday night that the company is planning pay raises for its front-line staff. — CNBC's Jesse Pound and Pia Singh contributed reporting.