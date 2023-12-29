Here's why employers can force out small 401(k) accounts once a worker leaves a job

Tom Werner | Digitalvision | Getty Images

If you left behind a small 401(k) plan account at a former job, odds are your former employer has moved those funds out of the plan. That move may hurt your retirement savings over the long term, experts say. Current law allows employers to "force out" 401(k) accounts of $5,000 or less if their owners leave the company, perhaps for another job or due to a layoff. The smallest balances, less than $1,000, can be cashed out while the rest can be rolled to an individual retirement account.

Why companies often roll out small balances

A recent law, Secure 2.0, raised that upper limit from $5,000 to $7,000 in 2024. That means more small balances can be rolled out starting next year. However, that's not automatic, as employers must update their plan rules accordingly. Companies have an incentive to do so. For one, having many small balances can make plan administration more difficult, since companies must issue notices to a larger number of people. Small balances can also lead to higher fees, said Ellen Lander, founder of Renaissance Benefit Advisors Group. Record keepers — the firms that track account holders' savings, investments and other metrics — often charge based partly on a 401(k) plan's average balance. A smaller average balance generally leads to higher fees, Lander said.

Investors should take action