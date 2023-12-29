Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lyft, Fisker, UnitedHealth and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Fisker — Shares of the electric vehicle company popped 9.3% after Fisker said that it grew deliveries by over 300% between the third and fourth quarter, helped by strong demand for the company's Ocean SUV. Fisker said it intends to announce a plan in January to continue accelerating sales and deliveries. Lyft — The rideshare company fell 2.8% after Nomura cut its rating on the stock to reduce from neutral, saying Lyft's growth could be limited due to its shrinking market share and low profitability compared to peers. The firm increased its price target from $11.70 to $13, but that still represents downside. Nvidia — Nvidia shares ticked 0.3% higher after the chipmaker announced the launch of a slower gaming chip to be sold in China . The move comes as the company aims to comply with U.S. exports restrictions to China. Uber Technologies — Shares dipped 1.2% on Nomura's downgrade of the stock to neutral from buy. The firm increased its target price of the Lyft rival by $3 to $62, however. Boston Scientific — Shares of the medical device company rose 1.7% after Boston Scientific announced Thursday evening that it has launched a clinical trial using one of its devices in the treatment for persistent atrial fibrillation. The medical device system has already been used in trials on other types of atrial fibrillation, and Boston Scientific says it expects a first approval from the Food and Drug Administration in 2024. UnitedHealth — The health insurance stock rose 0.5% after UnitedHealth said it has agreed to sell its Brazil unit to a private investor in a deal that's expected to close in the first half of next year. The company also confirmed its prior adjusted earnings outlook for next year. — CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed reporting.