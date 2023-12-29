Student loan borrowers won't face significant penalties for missed payments through September 2024

Miodrag Ignjatovic | E+ | Getty Images

Over the last few months, millions of Americans have received their first student loan bill in over three years. If you can't make the payments, there's some good news. When the bills resumed in October, the Biden administration offered borrowers a 12-month "on-ramp" to repayment, during which they'll be protected from most of the usual repercussions of late or missed payments. This grace period will run through Sept. 30, 2024. Here's what borrowers need to know about the program.

Borrowers don't need to apply

Borrowers do not need to enroll in the on-ramp period, the U.S. Department of Education says. If your loans were eligible for the pandemic-era payment pause, which mainly include those in the Direct program, then borrowers will also qualify for this relief. Loans that don't qualify include private student loans and commercially held Federal Family Education Loans.

On-ramp period isn't the same as payment pause

Unlike during the pandemic-era pause on federal student loans, when interest rates were set to zero, the debt will continue to grow at its pre-Covid rate over the next year (interest formally began accruing on federal student loans Sept. 1.) To be clear: forgoing payments or making only partial payments during the on-ramp period means you'll likely have a larger bill come October 2024. For that reason, Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers, said he hoped borrowers weren't thinking this is just another payment pause. "There is a fundamental difference here, which is that interest is accruing now," Buchanan said.

Collection activity halted

Aside from the accruing of interest, experts say there are unlikely to be other significant penalties of not making payments during the on-ramp period. However, like with all things student loans, it makes sense to be careful. One borrower told CNBC that her account was put into a past-due status when she didn't make her October payment. Still, the Department of Education says it will not report your missed payments during this period to the credit bureaus. Borrowers should also be shielded from collection activity, including the garnishments of their wages or retirement benefits, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

It's still best to make payments