There’s ‘no way’ AI will completely replace human musicians, says award-winning composer—here’s why

In April of this year, a creator called Ghostwriter released the song "Heart On My Sleeve" which used AI generated voices of singers The Weeknd and Drake. It was later submitted for a Grammy award. Based on how quickly the song went viral online and how convincingly AI was able to mimic two extremely popular entertainers, you may be wondering if the future of music could be filled with more AI artists than human musicians. But you shouldn't worry too much about that becoming a reality, says Joel Beckerman, an award-winning television and film composer and co-founder of Made Music Studio. "There is no way for the foreseeable future that AI will completely replace composers," he tells CNBC Make It. And there are a couple of reasons why.

1. People connect with artists' stories and songs

When it comes to music, people enjoy connecting with the artists' stories as much as they appreciate the songs themselves, Beckerman says. Take mega pop star Taylor Swift, for example. She has not only released hundreds of songs over the course of her career but she has also cultivated a community of fans that deeply identify with the themes of love, heartbreak and growth she sings about . Although an AI tool may be able to replicate Swift's voice and even produce lyrics that are similar to hers, the AI isn't capable of drawing from its own past relationships and life experiences for song inspiration the way Swift and other music artists can. "AI may be able to come up with a really good composition, but the question is whether or not there is some kind of meaningful story that gets told around that," Beckerman says.

2. It's difficult to program creativity

Generative AI models use a series of sophisticated algorithms to process vast amounts of training data so that they can then produce new text, video, audio or photo content. That's how AI chatbots are able to respond to users' requests. However, since we have a pretty limited understanding of how humans develop creativity, it would be pretty difficult to make an algorithm that could duplicate that process. "If we do not have an mathematical understanding, or a scientific understanding of what creates consciousness or creativity, we have no mechanism to instill it in an artificial system," says Theo Omtzigt, chief technology officer at Lemurian Labs.

AI tools may still disrupt the music industry