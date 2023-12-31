The No. 1 thing that motivates change is having a 'menu of options,' psychologist says

New Year's resolutions have a notoriously low success rate. And while failure is always disappointing, it's not entirely surprising that a new year doesn't transform you into a person who loves to exercise or read or save money.

To stick to your resolutions this year, try motivating yourself in realistic ways.

On her podcast Pulling The Thread, Elise Loehnen talks with Carrie Wilkens, a psychologist and author of "Beyond Addiction: How Science and Kindness Help People Change," on what gets people to actually alter their behavior.

One way to facilitate change is to give yourself multiple avenues that will lead you to accomplishing your goal.

"Menu of options is always helpful," Wilkens tells Loehnen.