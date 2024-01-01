New FAFSA launches after a long delay — but with 'some minor issues,' Education Department says

A simplified Free Application for Federal Student Aid is finally online after a significant delay.

However, as part of a "soft launch," the new FAFSA form has only been periodically available. It's likely few, if any, of the millions of students applying to college for the 2024-25 academic year have been able to successfully submit an application, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

"I am convinced that nobody has been able to submit the form," he said.

"Congress required the FAFSA to be available before Jan. 1, 2024. They missed that deadline," Kantrowitz said.

"Leading up to and as part of the soft launch, we have identified some minor issues," the U.S. Department of Education said in a statement Sunday . "We are aware of these issues and are working to resolve them."

For now, Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant and author of The Princeton Review's "Paying for College," advises students and families not to panic. "If you are having access issues, it is better to wait," he said.

"They had to have something available even if it wasn't ready for prime time."