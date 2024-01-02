The 2024 box office is a franchise frenzy — at a time when audiences are feeling IP fatigue

Mean girls, Spider-Women and sandworms will headline the 2024 box office — and they'll have to do some heavy lifting.

The March 1 release of "Dune: Part Two," the delayed and much-anticipated follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 science fiction epic is expected to attract hordes of moviegoers.

It's arguably the most notable release in what's slated to be a franchise frenzy this year, as studios such as Warner Bros. , Disney , Universal and Paramount lean on familiar titles to entice audiences back into theaters. But moviegoers may be tiring of these IP-driven films. Some of 2023's standouts had fresh ideas and unique appeal.

"Dune: Part Two" is followed by a slew of sequels, prequels and spinoffs from franchises such as Ghostbusters, Gladiator, Bad Boys, A Quiet Place, Planet of the Apes, Transformers, Alien, Sonic the Hedgehog and Saw. Yet, it's unclear if a return to these stories will lure audiences in the new year.

Even before Hollywood was disrupted by writers' and an actors' strikes, halting production and delaying some releases, 2024 was expected to be a tumultuous year. After the Covid-19 pandemic, the domestic box office has struggled to fully regain audiences even with tempting titles from major franchises.

For many entertainment experts, 2025 was the flag on the recovery horizon, a time when moviegoers would be back in the habit and there'd be enough film product to keep them coming back. Now, they aren't so sure.

"Sometimes an industry has to take two steps backwards before going forward again," said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations. "[This] year could certainly surprise. However, the odds are it will be an off year."