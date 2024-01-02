Asia markets start year mixed, China factory activity slumps further

Signage of the Hong Kong stock exchange in Hong Kong. HKEX has added a new scheme that will connect capital markets in Hong Kong and mainland.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on the first trading day of the year, with official data from China over the weekend highlighting a deepening contraction in its manufacturing sector.

Official data showed China's manufacturing PMI contracted further in December 2023, in a sign that more policy support was likely needed to revive its economy.

Japan was assessing the damage from a powerful earthquake that struck its central region on New Year's Day. Markets in the region are closed until Jan. 4.

Nearly 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate, and at least one person was reported dead from the quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. Japan's Nikkei 225 wrapped up 2023 with gains of over 28%, making it Asia's top-performing market.

Asia-Pacific region will see private factory activity surveys out from S&P Global for China, Australia, and South Korea, as well as fourth-quarter gross domestic product readings from Singapore.