LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets start year mixed, China factory activity slumps further
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on the first trading day of the year, with official data from China over the weekend highlighting a deepening contraction in its manufacturing sector.
Official data showed China's manufacturing PMI contracted further in December 2023, in a sign that more policy support was likely needed to revive its economy.
Japan was assessing the damage from a powerful earthquake that struck its central region on New Year's Day. Markets in the region are closed until Jan. 4.
Nearly 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate, and at least one person was reported dead from the quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. Japan's Nikkei 225 wrapped up 2023 with gains of over 28%, making it Asia's top-performing market.
Asia-Pacific region will see private factory activity surveys out from S&P Global for China, Australia, and South Korea, as well as fourth-quarter gross domestic product readings from Singapore.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%, while futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,160, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 17,047.39.
South Korea's Kospi inched 0.15% lower soon after open, while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.56%.
In the U.S., stock futures were flat in overnight trading Monday as the market prepares to kick off the new year.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded marginally above the flatline. Markets were closed Monday for New Year's Day.
— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report
China factory activity contraction deepened in December
China's manufacturing activity contracted further in December 2023, in a sign that more policy support was likely needed to revive its economy.
Official data released over the weekend showed China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index was at 49 in December, contracting for the third straight month and more than a Reuters poll forecast of 49.5.
A PMI reading below 50 signifies a contraction.
December's PMI was also the sharpest contraction in manufacturing since June 2023, falling further from a November reading of 49.40.
The Caixin manufacturing survey for December is due later in the day.
— Shreyashi Sanyal
Australia's factory activity contracts at fastest pace since May 2020: Judo Bank
Australia's factory activity in December saw its sharpest contraction since May 2020, according to private surveys from Judo Bank.
The country's manufacturing purchasing managers' index slid to 47.6 in December, down from 47.7 in November and marking its 10th straight month of contraction.
In its release, the bank wrote that this was mainly due to a further deterioration in demand from the country's manufacturing sector, with incoming new orders for Australian manufactured goods falling for a 13th straight month.
This was because of soft economic conditions and pressure from high interest rates, with the bank adding that foreign demand was also subdued.
— Lim Hui Jie
