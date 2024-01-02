BYD is set to beat Tesla for a second straight year after producing more than 3 million cars in 2023

BYD launched the BYD Seal in Europe at the IAA auto show in Munich, Germany. The electric sedan has a starting price of 44,900 euros ($48,479). Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

BEIJING — BYD said Monday it produced more than 3 million new energy vehicles in 2023, putting the Chinese electric car giant on track to surpass Tesla 's production for a second straight year. The U.S. electric car company had yet to release full-year figures as of Tuesday in Asia. Tesla said it produced 1.35 million cars during the first three quarters of 2023. In 2022, Tesla produced 1.37 million vehicles, fewer than BYD's 1.88 million. New energy vehicles include battery-powered and hybrid models. Most of BYD's cars sell in a lower price range than Tesla's, and come in hybrid versions. Elon Musk's automaker only sells purely battery-powered cars. China accounted for about one-fifth of Tesla's sales in the quarter ended Sept. 30. BYD shares fell by more than 2% in Hong Kong trading Tuesday morning.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon

Even though it surpassed the 3 million mark, BYD's annual sales slightly missed CLSA's expectations for 3.05 million vehicles. BYD said it sold 3.02 million new energy vehicles in 2023, of which 1.6 million were battery-only passenger cars and 1.4 million were hybrids. The company stopped producing purely gasoline and diesel-powered cars in March 2022.

Competition heats up

watch now

Xpeng on Monday launched its X9 MPV, with deliveries starting immediately. The Chinese EV maker said its overall deliveries of electric cars rose 17% year-on-year to 141,601 cars in 2023, with a record 20,115 vehicles delivered in December. Huawei's new energy vehicle brand Aito said Monday that orders for its M9 SUV have surpassed 30,000 in the seven days since its launch. M9 mass deliveries are set to begin in late February. Aito said it delivered 94,380 cars in 2023, including 24,468 in December alone. For 2022, Aito said it delivered more than 75,000 cars since beginning deliveries in March that year. Zeekr, backed by Geely , said it started Monday to deliver its latest model, the 007 electric sedan. Zeekr said its overall deliveries rose by 65% in 2023 to 118,685. That total figure is still lower than Nio' s, which said it delivered 160,038 cars in 2023, up by nearly 31% year-on-year. The company delivered just over 18,000 cars in December. Among the many other electric car brands in China, Nezha reported deliveries of 127,496 cars in 2023. Aion, a spin-off of state-owned GAC Motor, said it sold more than 480,000 cars in 2023, up 77% year-on-year.

Overseas expansion

Several Chinese electric car players including Nio and BYD are also pushing into markets outside China, especially Europe. BYD's overseas sales in 2023 exceeded 242,000 new energy passenger vehicles, according to CNBC calculations of public data. The company did not disclose comparable 2022 figures. The Chinese EV giant announced plans in December to build a new production center in Hungary. The company said it currently sells five models in Europe and plans to launch three more for the region in the next 12 months.