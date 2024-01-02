Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Move on' from Tidewater

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Unilever's year-to-date stock performance.

Unilever : "...Buy long-standing [CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust] name Procter & Gamble."

Cheniere Energy : "I like Cheniere."

Tidewater : "It's moved too much...I say move on from Tidewater."

Costco : "It's great long term...I know that it can get hit, it has periodically gotten hit, and you have to have room to be able to buy more, that's been the nature of the beast...I think you're in great shape, you just can't look at it every day."

Essential Properties : "...I like letter 'O,' that's the one I've investigated the most, Realty Income, and that one I've been behind, and it's been a nice run, and I'm going to stay with it."

Biomea Fusion : "You shouls buy it. This is a spec, and if you can put away enough money that it won't hurt you if it goes to zero, then you do it. Because a lot of these are getting bids."

