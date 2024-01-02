Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Move on' from Tidewater

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Unilever's year-to-date stock performance.

Unilever: "...Buy long-standing [CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust] name Procter & Gamble."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Cheniere Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Cheniere Energy: "I like Cheniere."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Tidewater's year-to-date stock performance.

Tidewater: "It's moved too much...I say move on from Tidewater."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Costco's year-to-date stock performance.

Costco: "It's great long term...I know that it can get hit, it has periodically gotten hit, and you have to have room to be able to buy more, that's been the nature of the beast...I think you're in great shape, you just can't look at it every day."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Essential Properties' year-to-date stock performance.

Essential Properties: "...I like letter 'O,' that's the one I've investigated the most, Realty Income, and that one I've been behind, and it's been a nice run, and I'm going to stay with it."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Biomea Fusion's year-to-date stock performance.

Biomea Fusion: "You shouls buy it. This is a spec, and if you can put away enough money that it won't hurt you if it goes to zero, then you do it. Because a lot of these are getting bids."

Lightning Round: Move on from Tidewater, says Jim Cramer
watch now
VIDEO5:3905:39
Lightning Round: Move on from Tidewater, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Procter & Gamble.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com