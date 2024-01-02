European markets set to start the first trading day of 2024 on a positive note

European markets are set to open higher Tuesday as investors kick off the first trading day of the new year.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed in the first trading of 2024, with China stocks dipping and Australian markets nearing an all-time high. Official data showed China's manufacturing PMI contracted further in December 2023, in a sign that more policy support was likely needed to revive its economy.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading Tuesday as the U.S. market was poised to kick off the new year after a surprisingly strong 2023 that saw the S&P 500 rally 24%.