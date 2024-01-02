Keep this line off your resume, says ex-Disney recruiter: ‘There's zero benefit’

When you're writing your resume, remember the following: Mirror the language of the job description to the extent that it's relevant to your own experience. Use numbers to illustrate accomplishments — like "helped raise quarterly profits by 20%." Use a clear format.

There are also mishaps to avoid, like having grammatical or spelling errors or writing a resume longer than two pages. Another thing you want to avoid is including a line that states which role you're applying for at the top of — or anywhere — in your resume.

It's a something former Disney recruiter and longtime HR executive Simon Taylor used to see during his time at the company. Below their names, people would include a line like, "I'm applying to the manager of marketing role," he says.

But "there's zero benefit in putting that in."

Here's why.