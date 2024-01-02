Stock and bond markets will see a 'year for non-consensus' in 2024, technical strategist says

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks could be in for a rough year while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is set to jump back above 5% in what may become a "year for non-consensus," according to one technical strategist.

The S&P 500 finished 2023 up 24.23% after a remarkable rally over the final two months of the year, notching its fourth positive year in five.

The upward momentum was amplified by the Federal Reserve signaling that at least three cuts to interest rates could be coming over the course of this year. The market continues to view this as a conservative estimate, however, and is currently pricing in as many as six.

Ron William, market strategist and founder of RW Advisory, said on Tuesday that the market is at a "behavioral inflection point" following the long awaited dovish Fed pivot.

"From a tactical perspective, it is the triple whammy confluence of momentum, sentiment and sector rotation fragility that has remained for most of last year," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"The market also from a macro perspective is likely more dependent on growth numbers, as according to my work, we remain late cycle rather than these excessive valuations that the market has been banking on."

The Wall Street benchmark's rally was driven largely by a handful of sectors, with information technology stocks soaring 56.4% on the year, while communication services gained 54.4% and consumer discretionary 41%.