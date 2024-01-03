Barbara Corcoran swears by this 2-step strategy for organizing and achieving goals: It's 'essential'

Being a millionaire businesswoman and investor comes with lots of hard work and even more responsibility. Barbara Corcoran's calendar system helps her stay productive.

The 74-year-old "Shark Tank" star says that success starts with putting pen to paper. That may seem counterintuitive, given the plethora of online scheduling websites and mobile apps available today.

"Most of us operate our calendars online. I, myself, prefer to write a calendar," she recently said in a free, live Q&A with her Patreon community. "Somehow, [when] I write it down, I remember it."

This observation has science behind it. In a study of 267 people by Dr. Gail Matthews, a psychology professor at Dominican University, those who actually wrote their aspirations down were 42% more likely to achieve them.

Corcoran recommended her two-step method for staying organized and productive. The first step, she said, is to get clear about your goals.

"Before you even make any entries in your calendar, make a list of what's most important to you. What are you going to [make a] priority? What's going to come first?" she said. "For me, [those] things are TV exposure, beauty treatments. … I hammer them all out in my calendar in advance."

The next step, which Corcoran called her "secret," is figuring out which goals you want to assign to which days, and group related tasks together.

"Declare a specific day for getting done" what you need to accomplish on a specific project, she said. "For example, I put all my media appearances on one day. I collect it together so it's not scattered throughout the week, sending me in a [tizzy]."

This way, she's better able to focus. And she can take on each goal at the time when it makes the most sense. "I put all my household things that I want to accomplish on Tuesday morning, [and] I do all my organizational projects on Friday, because I'm looking forward to the next week and I can organize better," Corcoran added.