Cramer's Lightning Round: Equitrans Midstream is 'very solid'

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Equitrans Midstream's year-to-date stock performance.

Equitrans Midstream: "Very solid. Good growth, good yield. I like their profile."

IonQ's year-to-date stock performance.

IonQ: "...I don't think it holds up under close scrutiny...I say ix-nay IonQ-nay."

BorgWarner's year-to-date stock performance.

BorgWarner: "You can't sell that thing down here...You stay long, don't get discouraged."

LendingTree's year-to-date stock performance.

LendingTree: "I think that's going to be hard...I just don't think you're going to get a lot of mojo out of that thing."

Longboard Pharmaceuticals' year-to-date stock performance.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals: "My inclination is to think that we just have to say we missed the Longboard Pharma move. Because when I see a parabolic move like that, I know I am not early."

Jabil's year-to-date stock performance.

Jabil: "They had a not great quarter, and the stock didn't go down. When I see that kind of activity, it kind of piques my interest. I'd be a buyer, not a seller, of Jabil."

