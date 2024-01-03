Cramer's Lightning Round: Equitrans Midstream is 'very solid'

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Equitrans Midstream's year-to-date stock performance.

Equitrans Midstream : "Very solid. Good growth, good yield. I like their profile."

IonQ : "...I don't think it holds up under close scrutiny...I say ix-nay IonQ-nay."

IonQ : "...I don't think it holds up under close scrutiny...I say ix-nay IonQ-nay."

BorgWarner : "You can't sell that thing down here...You stay long, don't get discouraged."

BorgWarner : "You can't sell that thing down here...You stay long, don't get discouraged."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon LendingTree's year-to-date stock performance.

LendingTree : "I think that's going to be hard...I just don't think you're going to get a lot of mojo out of that thing."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Longboard Pharmaceuticals' year-to-date stock performance.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals : "My inclination is to think that we just have to say we missed the Longboard Pharma move. Because when I see a parabolic move like that, I know I am not early."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Jabil's year-to-date stock performance.

Jabil : "They had a not great quarter, and the stock didn't go down. When I see that kind of activity, it kind of piques my interest. I'd be a buyer, not a seller, of Jabil."