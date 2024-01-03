Gloomy sentiment continues with European markets heading for a negative open

European markets are heading for a negative open on Wednesday after a gloomy start to new year trading yesterday.

European stocks closed slightly lower Tuesday, shortly after the regional benchmark hit its highest level in nearly two years.

Asia-Pacific markets fell overnight, with stocks in South Korea and Taiwan leading declines as major tech firms including chipmakers came under pressure after Barclays downgraded Apple.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures slipped in overnight trading after the Nasdaq Composite registered its worst session since October.