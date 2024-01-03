Killing of senior Hamas leader in Lebanon stokes fears of Gaza war spreading beyond enclave

03 January 2024, Lebanon, Beirut: The destroyed Hamas' office that was attacked by Israel on 02 January killing Palestinian leader Saleh al-Arouri and six others pictured from shattered glass in Beirut southern suburb. Photo: Marwan Naamnai/dpa (Photo by Marwan Naamnai/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The killing of senior Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon's capital of Beirut has sparked fears that the war in Gaza could spread beyond the Palestinian enclave.

Al-Arouri, the deputy political head of Hamas, was killed on Tuesday alongside six other members of the Palestinian militant group after his home in southern Beirut was reportedly targeted by a drone strike.

Lebanon has claimed Israel is responsible for the blast and accused Israel of trying to drag Beirut into a regional war.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the strike, while an advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a "surgical" hit on Hamas, rather than an attack on Lebanon.

A spokesperson for Israel's military has said it was "highly prepared for any scenario" following the assassination of al-Arouri.

Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House, a British think tank, said Wednesday that the Beirut strike had certainly increased the risk of opening up another front in the Israel-Hamas war.

"This attack, which is believed to be attributed obviously to the Israeli government, could lead to a more decisive Hezbollah response," Vakil told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe."

"And I think that is perhaps what the Israeli government is trying to achieve: To goad Hezbollah into a broader war but also to demonstrate that its intent to go after broader Hamas leadership everywhere is indeed being met with reality."