Names in Jeffrey Epstein court documents to be unsealed in New York on Wednesday

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend Batman Forever/R. McDonald Event on June 13, 1995 in New York City.

New York federal court documents containing previously hidden names of people associated in some way with the late notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be unsealed Wednesday, an official said.

Many of the more than 150 people named in the civil court filings have previously been publicly disclosed as connected in some way with Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 after being arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges.

The soon-to-be unsealed documents were filed in connection with a Manhattan federal court lawsuit by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Epstein's longtime accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Things should start getting unsealed today," Edward Friedland, the district executive for that court, told CNBC.

The fact that peoples' names appear in the files does not necessarily mean they engaged in wrongdoing.

Only Epstein and Maxwell have been criminally charged in connection with his longstanding abuse of girls and young women at residences in New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and elsewhere.