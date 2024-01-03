Job data shows two kinds of workers: the ‘haves and have nots,’ economist says

Maskot | Maskot | Getty Images

U.S. Department of Labor data issued Wednesday suggests a two-tiered job market has emerged, in which workers enjoy strong job security while the unemployed may have trouble finding a new gig. "There's a bifurcated labor market," said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. "There are haves and have nots."

Hiring has slowed, but so have layoffs

What this all means: Hiring and job hopping have slowed but companies are still loath to let go of their existing workers, amounting to greater job security for the average worker relative to past years. The average worker's odds of being let go are "unusually low," Pollak said. "You can sit pretty." However, the hiring processes may be "pretty slow and cautious" for the unemployed and for job seekers, Pollak added. "Expect to do more interviews and face a little bit more resistance in that process," she said.

Weaker data isn't 'flashing a red flag yet'

The labor market has been cooling gradually from red-hot levels in 2021 and 2022 as the U.S. economy reemerged from its pandemic-era shutdown. The Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs to rein in the economy and labor market to tame persistently high inflation. While the central bank seems poised to start reducing interest rates in 2024, the aggregate effect of its policy seems to be weighing on the job market, economists said. That said, there doesn't seem cause for concern just yet, they added. Data suggests the economy is heading for a "soft landing," a Goldilocks scenario in which the Fed tames inflation without triggering a recession.