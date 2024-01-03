Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine attacks Russian city of Belgorod and occupied Crimea overnight as retaliatory strikes intensify

Russian officials said Ukraine attacked the Russian city of Belgorod overnight, as well as the port city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, as a series of retaliatory strikes by Russia and Ukraine continue.

The Russian Governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Russia downed more Ukrainian missiles approaching the city and wider Belgorod region and reported some damage to houses and power supplies. The Russian-installed Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev also said a missile was downed there Tuesday night, although no damage to infrastructure had been recorded.

The latest attacks, which have not been confirmed by Ukraine, continue a recent intensification of aerial warfare around the new year, and a series of "tit for tat" strikes by Russia and Ukraine over the last few days.