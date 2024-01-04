A day in the life of a leading happiness expert: 'You can change your happiness if you're willing to do the work'

CNBC Make It spoke to Brooks, and he took us step-by-step through how his days are structured to optimize happiness.

Despite the extensive research he does, Brooks admits that he has to work harder at happiness than some people because he's predisposed to experiencing very high highs and very low lows emotionally, based on a PANAS test , which was developed by psychologists to measure mood scales.

As a social scientist who studies and teaches courses about happiness , Arthur C. Brooks must be a happy person himself, right? Well, it's not so clear cut.

Vigorous Exercise. From five to six [a.m.] every morning, I do intense physical exercise. I've been exercising 60 minutes a day for literally decades. Not because I'm trying to have biceps but because I'm trying to manage unhappiness. Then, I shower and get dressed and I go to church.

Church. I go to Mass every day from 6:50 in the morning until about 7:20. And so for people who are really religious, if they're Christian, or non-Christian, whatever they happen to be, [consider] serious contemplation, wisdom, reading or prayer every morning.

Creative Focus and Coffee. Then I get to work. And I almost never take Zoom calls before noon, because those are my maximum dopamine hours, which is the neurotransmitter of desire, anticipation of reward, but also creativity and focus. So, I maximize that with the exercise and the prayer. But then I also have my caffeine, that's very strategically placed so I can get in the best amount of creative work.

Set Intentions for Work. With work, I'm making sure that I'm on point. I have four rules around my work, everything that I do has to follow four rules in order. The order of operations for all of my work that I have to follow is that: I serve God or glorify God, I serve others, I have an adventure, and I make a living. Making a living has got to be last, and that's a very privileged position, right? I mean, not everybody can put making a living at number four. And certainly at times in my life, I couldn't have. But now I can.

Family Time. I don't travel on weekends. I'm home on weekends. I could travel seven days a week. I mean, I turn down 95% of speaking opportunities, and I want to do [them]. But no, no, no, you've got to have boundaries. When I'm in Boston and home, I never take dinners out because I want to be home with my wife, and then seeing my kids and my grandson as much as I can. It's really important for me to do that.

Prioritize Friendships. My friends are dispersed. So, I make sure that I have a telephone call, because I'm not going to leave it up to chance, where I can talk for at least an hour a week to my closest friend. Just really getting up to speed on what's going on. It's a commitment that we both have to make. You have to set time aside for that. Then, I'm always thinking about two text messages I'm going to write before I start my work in the morning to friends, and then usually two in the afternoon, just catching up with people.

"What I've learned more than anything else, which is the same thing that anybody can learn from this, is that greater happiness is possible," Brooks says.

"I kind of wondered, when I started off on this journey, is happiness like astronomy? You know, you study the stars, but you can't change them?" he asks.

"The answer is no. Happiness is not like astronomy. You can actually change your happiness if you're willing to do the work. And that means learning about the science, changing your habits and sharing the ideas with others. If you do those three things, if you do the work, no hacks, it is the most joyful work possible. My own happiness has risen."

