Asia markets poised to extend losses as investors assess Fed minutes, Japan resumes trading
Asia-Pacific markets appear set to track Wall Street declines overnight following the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, and as Japan resumes trading.
Japanese markets are expected to react to the country's earthquake on New Year's Day which has claimed at least 65 lives, as well as a Japan Airlines collision at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Jan. 2.
Japan's Nikkei 225 is expected to fall as it returns to trading, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,070 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,050 against the index's last close of 33,464.17 on Dec. 29.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 retreated further, losing 0.51% in early trade.
In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stood at 16,755, pointing to a rebound compared to the HSI's close of 16,646.41.
On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground after the Fed minutes revealed officials concluded that interest rate cuts were likely in 2024, though they appeared to provide little in the way of when that might occur.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.76%, while the broad-market S&P500 lost 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.18%, marking its fourth consecutive losing day.
— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Samantha Subin contributed to this report
Oil rises more than 3% as U.S. warns Houthis, OPEC pledges unity
Oil prices rose more than 3% on Wednesday as the U.S. warned Houthi militants against attacks in the Red Sea and OPEC pledged unity to support market stability.
Libya's Sharara oilfield was also shut down due to protests, two engineers told Reuters.
The West Texas Intermediate contract for February gained $2.32, or 3.29%, to settle at $72.70 a barrel. The Brent contract for March added $2.36, or 3.11%, to settle at $78.25 a barrel.
— Spencer Kimball
Fed minutes show rate cuts are likely, but path is still uncertain
The minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed that, while the central bank sees rates declining in 2024, but sees its current policy stance as appropriate.
"In their submitted projections, almost all participants indicated that, reflecting the improvements in their inflation outlooks, their baseline projections implied that a lower target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate by the end of 2024," the document stated.
It also added: "Participants generally stressed the importance of maintaining a careful and data-dependent approach to making monetary policy decisions and reaffirmed that it would be appropriate for policy to remain at a restrictive stance for some time until inflation was clearly moving down sustainably toward the Committee's objective."
— Jeff Cox
10-year Treasury yield ticks above 4%
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield ticked back above 4% on Wednesday, reversing a downtrend seen toward the end of 2023.
The move put pressure on tech stocks and the S&P 500 real estate sector. It also comes ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
— Fred Imbert
Job openings near expectations; manufacturing gauge nudges up
Job openings were about in line with expectations, while the manufacturing sector remained in contraction, according to separate economic reports Wednesday.
The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed employment listings at 8.79 million, about in line with the Dow Jones estimate for 8.8 million. Layoffs and hiring totals moved lower.
On the manufacturing side, the ISM Manufacturing report registered a 47.4 reading for December, just above the 47.2 estimate and better than the 46.7 in November. The number represents the percentage of businesses reporting expansion for the month, so anything below 50 represents contraction.
—Jeff Cox