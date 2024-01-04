Asia markets poised to extend losses as investors assess Fed minutes, Japan resumes trading

A pedestrian walks past an electronic board showing the rate of the Japanese yen versus the US dollar (left) and the closing numbers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (right) along a street in Tokyo on December 19, 2023. Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets appear set to track Wall Street declines overnight following the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, and as Japan resumes trading. Japanese markets are expected to react to the country's earthquake on New Year's Day which has claimed at least 65 lives, as well as a Japan Airlines collision at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Jan. 2.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is expected to fall as it returns to trading, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,070 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,050 against the index's last close of 33,464.17 on Dec. 29. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 retreated further, losing 0.51% in early trade. In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stood at 16,755, pointing to a rebound compared to the HSI's close of 16,646.41.



