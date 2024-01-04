Cramer's Lightning Round: General Electric is 'the real deal'

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Citigroup's year-to-date stock performance.

Citigroup : "I say ix-nay Citi-nay. I like Wells Fargo."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Altria's year-to-date stock performance.

Altria : "I don't recommend the tobacco companies."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon RayzeBio's year-to-date stock performance.

RayzeBio : "That ship has sailed."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Palantir's year-to-date stock performance.

Palantir : "They should come on the show and talk about that last quarter, it was pretty good."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Lithia Motors' year-to-date stock performance.

Lithia Motors : "I happen to like the auto dealers here. I like CarMax, the magnificent, and then I like Lithia."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon General Electric's year-to-date stock performance.

General Electric : "They are doing some great things with aerospace, they are an inexpensive stock, even up here...These guys are the real deal, I like them even more than Boeing. I like aerospace."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Matador Resources' year-to-date stock performance.

Matador Resources : "I happen to like the company...But, remember, I am a Coterra person."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon WK Kellogg's year-to-date stock performance.

WK Kellogg : "This is a complicated story, and the reason why it's complicated is because it doesn't have a lot of growth, and it doesn't have a lot of yield. I actually prefer the Kellanova to that one...But I'm not jumping up and down on any food stocks here."

