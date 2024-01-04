Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: General Electric is 'the real deal'

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Citigroup's year-to-date stock performance.

Citigroup: "I say ix-nay Citi-nay. I like Wells Fargo."

Altria's year-to-date stock performance.

Altria: "I don't recommend the tobacco companies."

RayzeBio's year-to-date stock performance.

RayzeBio: "That ship has sailed."

Palantir's year-to-date stock performance.

Palantir: "They should come on the show and talk about that last quarter, it was pretty good."

Lithia Motors' year-to-date stock performance.

Lithia Motors: "I happen to like the auto dealers here. I like CarMax, the magnificent, and then I like Lithia."

General Electric's year-to-date stock performance.

General Electric: "They are doing some great things with aerospace, they are an inexpensive stock, even up here...These guys are the real deal, I like them even more than Boeing. I like aerospace."

Matador Resources' year-to-date stock performance.

Matador Resources: "I happen to like the company...But, remember, I am a Coterra person."

WK Kellogg's year-to-date stock performance.

WK Kellogg: "This is a complicated story, and the reason why it's complicated is because it doesn't have a lot of growth, and it doesn't have a lot of yield. I actually prefer the Kellanova to that one...But I'm not jumping up and down on any food stocks here."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Healthcare.

