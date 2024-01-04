European stocks head for mixed open as markets assess the outlook for rate cuts

European stocks are heading for a mixed open Thursday amid uncertainty among global markets over the trajectory for central bank rate cuts.

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in December showed interest rate cuts were likely in 2024, but provided little clarity on when that might happen.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night after the Nasdaq Composite fell for a fourth straight trading day.

China led losses in Asia-Pacific markets on Thursday, followed by Japan stocks which resumed trading after an extended New Year's holiday.