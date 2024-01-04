Fat Cat Thursday: UK CEO pay already exceeds average worker salary for the year

The average FTSE 100 CEO will have earned more this year than the median full-time worker's annual salary by 1 p.m. London time on Thursday, according to estimates from the High Pay Centre think tank.

The U.K.'s top bosses will surpass the milestone an hour earlier than they did in 2023, the calculations suggest, while leading bankers will exceed it on Jan. 17.

The calculations are based on the High Pay Centre's analysis of the most recent available CEO pay figures from British blue chip companies' annual reports, compared with government data on pay levels across the U.K. economy.

Median FTSE 100 CEO pay (excluding pension) currently stands at £3.81 million ($4.84 million), 109 times the median full time worker's pay of £34,963, the think tank said. This represents a 9.5% increase on median CEO pay levels as of March 2023, while the median worker's pay has increased by 6%.

"Lobbyists for big business and the financial services industry spent much of 2023 arguing that top earners in Britain aren't paid enough and that we are too concerned with gaps between the super-rich and everybody else," said High Pay Centre Director Luke Hildyard.

"They think that economic success is created by a tiny number of people at the top and that everybody else has very little to contribute. When politicians listen to these misguided views, it's unsurprising that we end up with massive inequality, and stagnating living standards for the majority of the population."

Leading business and finance figures in the U.K. in 2023 called for an increase in remuneration for British CEOs. The High Pay Centre highlighted that in December, Legal and General Investment Management adjusted its executive pay guidelines to permit companies it invests in to offer more generous incentive payments.