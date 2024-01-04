High earners have a little-known option to boost 401(k) plan savings: It's ‘the best place’ to save more, expert says

Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images

How a Roth may help you 'save more effectively'

To maximize your post-tax savings, you may do an annual in-plan rollover to a Roth, he said, provided your employer offers this option. "Then, if you wanted to save more effectively, you could then save your regular deferrals as Roth as well," Blanchett said. Having 100% Roth retirement savings could be a "smart move" for someone interested in maximizing retirement savings, he said.

For most people, traditional pretax contributions to retirement plans such as a 401(k) make sense because their tax rates will likely decline once they retire, Blanchett said. However, Roth investments allow for the potential opportunity for savings by paying taxes at current rather than future rates, which tend to increase, he said. That helps make Roth savings more valuable. When deferring 6% to traditional pretax retirement savings or 6% to post-tax Roth money, the Roth is actually worth 7% or 8%, Blanchett said.

Few investors max out their 401(k) contributions

Just reaching the $23,000 maximum 401(k) contribution — or $30,500 with the $7,500 catch-up contributions for those age 50 and older — is a feat for most workers. In 2022, 15% of retirement plan participants saved the highest amount of $20,500 for that year, or $27,000 for those age 50 and older, according to Vanguard research. Participants who successfully met those maximum thresholds tended to have high incomes, have longer tenures with their employers, are older in age and already have higher balances, according to Tiana Patillo, a CFP and financial advisor manager at Vanguard.

Principal Financial Group, a provider of 401(k) and other retirement plans, has defined "super savers" as those who contribute at least 15% of their pay toward retirement or 90% or more of the maximum allowed. Beyond having high incomes, this cohort tends to share certain characteristics, according to Chris Littlefield, president of retirement and income solutions at Principal. As of November, less than 3% of participants in retirement plans serviced by Principal had maxed out their 401(k) contributions for the year.

What workers can learn from 'super savers'