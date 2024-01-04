Walgreens posts earnings beat but slashes quarterly dividend nearly in half

Walgreens reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that topped expectations on Thursday, but cut its quarterly dividend nearly in half.

The retail pharmacy giant slashed its dividend to 25 cents per share from 48 cents per share to "strengthen [its] long-term balance sheet and cash position," CEO Tim Wentworth, who officially took the helm during the quarter, said in a statement.

Walgreens' dividend yield is now 3.9%, based on Wednesday's closing price. That's down significantly from its prior yield of more than 7%, which made the company the highest-paying dividend stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average .

It also marks the company's first dividend cut in nearly five decades. The dividend will be payable on March 12.

The dividend reduction comes as Wentworth, a health-care industry veteran, tries to steer the company out of a rough spot.

Shares of Walgreens plummeted 30% last year as the company grappled with weakening demand for Covid products, low pharmacy reimbursement rates, increased pressure from online retailers, labor unrest among pharmacy staff in the fall, an uneven push into health care and a challenging macroeconomic environment.

But Thursday's earnings beat marks a turnaround from October, when Walgreens missed earnings estimates for two straight quarters for the first time in nearly a decade.

Here's what Walgreens reported for the three-month period ended Nov. 30 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 66 cents per share adjusted vs. 61 cents expected

66 cents per share adjusted vs. 61 cents expected Revenue: $36.71 billion vs. $34.86 billion expected

The company reported a net loss of $67 million, or 8 cents per share, for the fiscal first quarter.

That compares with a net loss of $3.7 billion, or $4.31 per share, during the same period a year ago, when Walgreens was ordered to pay a multibillion-dollar settlement for litigation alleging the company helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis.

The net loss in the most recent quarter included a $278 million after-tax charge related to Walgreens' forward sale of shares of drug distributor Cencora , formerly known as AmerisourceBergen.

Excluding certain items, adjusted earnings per share were 66 cents for the fiscal first quarter.

Walgreens booked sales of $36.71 billion in the quarter, a roughly 10% jump from the same period a year ago.

The company said revenue growth in its U.S. retail pharmacy and international business segments, and sales contributions from its U.S. health-care division, drove the increase. Walgreens is making significant investments to transform from a major drugstore chain to a large health-care company.

Despite the quarterly beats, Walgreens reiterated its fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.20 to $3.50 per share.

Walgreens expects lower Covid-related sales, along with a higher tax rate and lower sale and leaseback contributions, to offset earnings growth.

The company did not indicate in the earnings release whether it would also maintain its previous revenue guidance of $141 billion to $145 billion.

Walgreens said during its quarterly earnings call in October that the company expects more than $1 billion in savings during fiscal 2024 due to its ongoing cost-cutting initiative, which involves closing unprofitable stores and using artificial intelligence to drive supply chain efficiencies, among other efforts.