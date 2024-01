AG wants Trump banned from New York real estate business for life, fined $370 million in fraud case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, at a Manhattan courthouse, in New York City, U.S., October 3, 2023.

The New York attorney general on Friday asked a judge to ban former President Donald Trump from the state's real estate industry for life, ban him from serving as an officer or director of a New York corporation, and for him to be fined $370 million.

AG Letitia James is also seeking a five-year ban on Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Donald Trump's sons, from working in New York's real estate industry, according to a new court filing.

The filing comes weeks after the conclusion of testimony in the civil fraud case in Manhattan Supreme Court.

James accuses Donald Trump, his two sons and the Trump Organization of a broad scheme to misstate the true values of various real estate assets for financial benefit, including better loan terms.

The attorney general alleges that Donald Trump falsely inflated his statements of net worth by anywhere between $812 million and $2.2 billion because of those false valuations.

The fine James seeks includes $168 million in interest payments the former president allegedly avoided through fraud.