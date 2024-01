Shoppers at delicatessen market stall in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Italy won't need to change its budget plans for next year to meet the new European Union rules just agreed by the bloc, according to the country's finance chief. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Inflation in the euro zone jumped to 2.9% in December, up from 2.4% the previous month.

The headline annual print was a little lower than the 3% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Food, alcohol and tobacco had the biggest upward pull on prices, while the drag from lower energy prices was reduced.

