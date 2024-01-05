Mark Cuban says 'good businesses' embrace diversity: 'The loss of DEI-phobic companies is my gain'

Mark Cuban says smart businesses embrace diversity, equity and inclusion. That's a stance at odds with some recent high-profile skepticism of the organizational framework from fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Ackman.

"Let me help you out and give my thoughts on DEI," Cuban told Musk on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday. "Good businesses look where others don't to find the employees that will put your business in the best possible position to succeed."

"I take it as a given that there are people of various races, ethnicities, orientation[s], etc. that are regularly excluded from hiring consideration," the 65-year-old billionaire added. "By extending our hiring search to include them, we can find people that are more qualified.

"The loss of DEI-phobic companies is my gain."

In the wake of George Floyd's murder in May 2020, many companies began hiring consultants or full-time staffers to help them diversify and strengthen their workplaces. More recently, some of those businesses have backtracked. Tech giants like Google and Meta downsized their DEI programs during layoffs and budget cuts last year.

Musk and Ackman, who have emerged as two high-profile critics of DEI, object to the idea of only hiring minority candidates and excluding others. Cuban pushed back against the notion that that's what DEI policies call for.

When done properly, he wrote, hiring managers intentionally seek some job candidates from underrepresented groups. That helps recruiters identify well-qualified potential employees they might have otherwise passed over.