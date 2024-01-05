Shipping giant Maersk to divert vessels away from the Red Sea ‘for the foreseeable future’

The Maersk Sentosa container ship sails southbound to exit the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt, on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Danish shipping giant Maersk said Friday it would extend its diversion of vessels from the Red Sea for the "foreseeable future" due to safety concerns amid a spate of attacks by Houthi militants.

It means avoiding the Suez Canal on Europe-Asia routes and taking the longer Cape of Good Hope route around southern Africa.

"The situation is constantly evolving and remains highly volatile, and all available intelligence at hand confirms that the security risk continues to be at a significantly elevated level," Maersk said in a statement.

It added that it hoped to bring customers "more consistency and predictability" by suspending Red Sea travel, despite delays to deliveries.

Several European firms, including Sweden's Ikea, British retailer Next and appliance firm Electrolux, have warned of delays on some products due to supply chain disruption.