This is the No. 1 state Americans moved to in 2023—it’s not Florida

People all over the country are making big moves, whether it's to a major city for a new job or simply to wherever they can get more bang for their buck.

U-Haul recently released its Growth Index, which highlights the U.S. states that saw the largest number of movers in one-way U-Haul equipment in 2023.

The report found that for the fourth year in a row, California had the largest net loss of one-way movers.

In recent years, California has seen a mass migration out off the state — a phenomenon that people call the "California Exodus."

Between April 2020 and July 2022, The Los Angeles Times reported the number of people moving out of California was more than 700,000.

One factor is the continuously rising cost of living in California, especially in major cities like San Jose, where residents pay an average of $3,504 in monthly expenses, or 71.2% higher than the national average.