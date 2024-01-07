Trial canceled in Haslam family suit vs. Berkshire Hathaway over truck-stop company value

A billion-dollar trial that was to determine if Berkshire Hathaway improperly used an accounting method that would significantly short-change the Haslam family in a purchase of the family's remaining minority stake in Pilot Travel Centers has been canceled in Delaware Chancery Court.

The trial had been due to start Monday and conclude Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear why the trial was canceled and if Berkshire Hathaway — which is headed by CEO Warren Buffett — or the Haslams have settled their dispute involving Pilot Travel Centers, the biggest truck-stop chain in the United States.

It was also not clear whether the cancelation would affect claims by Berkshire that family member Jimmy Haslam, who also owns the Cleveland Browns football team, had offered "illicit side payments to numerous PTC senior executives" to boost the value of the family's remaining stake that Berkshire would be compelled to purchase.

Last month, it was reported that federal prosecutors in New York were investigating those allegations about Jimmy Haslam.