56 million Americans have been in credit card debt for at least a year. 'We are seeing pockets of trouble,' expert says

Americans are increasingly leaning on their credit cards.

Altogether, card balances now total $1.08 trillion, according to the latest quarterly report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a new record.

"Over the past two years, Americans' credit card balances have skyrocketed 40%," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

"While Americans are managing their credit card debt pretty well, all things considered, we are seeing pockets of trouble at the household level," Rossman said.

More cardholders are carrying debt from month to month and fewer are able to pay off their balances in full, according to a separate report by Bankrate.com.

Nearly half, or 49%, of credit cardholders carry debt from month to month on at least one card, up from 46% last year, the report found, and 56 million cardholders have been in debt for at least a year.

"The current environment is tough, Rossman said. "Although inflation has eased, there's a cumulative effect there."

This may also be a consequence of "shifts in lending, overextension, or deeper economic distress associated with higher borrowing costs and price pressures," Fed researchers noted in a blog post.