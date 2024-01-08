Asia markets inch higher as investors await Bank of Korea meet, slew of inflation data this week

View of the Yarra River flowing through Melbourne city centre in Australia.

Asia-Pacific markets kick-started the week with small gains as investors look ahead to key economic data and events in the following days.

Australia and Japan will release inflation figures on Tuesday and Thursday, while China will announce its trade balance and inflation numbers for December on Friday.

Bank of Korea will be holding the first central bank meeting of the year among major Asia economies on Thursday, where it is expected to hold interest rates steady at 3.50%.