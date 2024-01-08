CCTV Script 04/01/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 04, 2024.

In recent years, the rising cost of living in Europe and America has led to an increase in crime, with shoplifting becoming a major concern for many retailers. In Europe, a Dutch supermarket chain called Jumbo reported a loss of approximately 100 million euros on Wednesday, equivalent to 777 million yuan, in 2023 due to theft.

Jumbo owns 692 stores in the Netherlands and 33 stores in Belgium. Its total turnover last year reached 11 billion euros, a year-on-year growth of 7.3%, which is lower than the overall industry level of 7.6% in the Dutch supermarket sector. The losses due to theft last year accounted for about 1% of the turnover, meaning that for every 100 euros spent by customers, 1 euro was stolen.

The profit margins are what Jumbo is more concerned about. The company stated that it expects an after-tax profit of approximately 80 million euros for last year, which is less than the losses of 100 million euros due to shoplifting.

Similarly, in Spain, the supermarket chain Tu Super previously reported a significant increase in the theft of olive oil. Due to the impact of severe drought, Spain, the world's largest producer and exporter of olive oil, is facing a shortage of olives in recent years. According to Reuters, olive oil prices in Spain have risen by more than 150% in the past two years. To prevent theft, businesses have come up with various measures. Tu Super has opted to lock up olive oil, and some retailers have installed anti-theft devices on olive oil, which can only be removed at the checkout.

Jumbo attributes the increase in theft to the growing number of self-checkout machines in supermarkets, leading to a reduction in cashiers. About one-third of thefts occur at self-checkout machines. But Jumbo stated that it will not abandon self-checkout, instead it will increase surveillance cameras and security personnel to reduce losses. Jumbo also calls on the government to intervene in addressing the increasingly serious theft problem.

Analysts pointed out that the retail industry needs new technological tools to prevent theft, such as tracking technology for stolen goods, but implementing these measures may pose challenges for retailers in terms of higher costs.

Jan Kniffen

CEO of J Rogers Kniffen Worldwide Enterprises

"We can track it back to where it was stolen, and you're going to have to authenticate it. But boy, that would be a complicated system to get in place. And it would be an expensive system. And it would also be hard to do."

Not only the two supermarkets mentioned above, but also several retail chains, including Irish clothing retailer Primark, British retailer John Lewis, and Target, have complained about the increasing incidents of theft. Whether this issue plaguing retailers for over two years will be resolved in 2024 remains to be seen, and we will keep an eye on it.