CCTV Weekly Script 05/01/24

— This is the weekly script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on January 05, 2024.

Donald Trump

Let's start this week's People of the Week with the former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to overturn a previous ruling by a Colorado court that found him ineligible to participate in presidential primaries in that state. Last month, the Colorado court, citing the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, determined that Trump's actions during the Capitol riot in 2021 constituted "engaging in insurrection," thus ruling that he is not eligible to run for president again. While the direct impact is that Trump cannot participate in elections in Colorado, it could affect his supporters' sentiment nationwide and set a precedent for similar lawsuits in other states, potentially influencing the overall situation in the 2024 election. The current focus is on whether the Supreme Court will accept the case and what decision it will make.

Legal experts state that the U.S. Supreme Court, consisting of nine justices, only reviews about 100 to 150 cases annually out of over 7,000 appeals, making its acceptance rate low. Whether they will hear Trump's appeal remains uncertain and depends on the Supreme Court's decision. Given the upcoming primaries, many election officials urge the Supreme Court to intervene and make a timely judgment so that states can follow suit in their primaries. The expert also noted that based on the partisan composition of the 9 justices, Republicans currently hold the majority, suggesting a possibility of the court intervening and making a decision favoring Trump.

Elon Musk

Next, let's turn our attention to Elon Musk, the boss of several companies.

According to Fortune magazine's data as of January 2nd, Musk reclaimed the title of the World's richest person, with a net worth of $229 billion. Over the past year, his wealth has seen the highest growth among billionaires, increasing by $92 billion.

At the beginning of the new year, his Space Exploration Technologies company "SpaceX" made a new move. The company announced that it would launch six Starlink satellites with direct-to-phone capabilities for the first time. This mission aims to further facilitate global connectivity and help eliminate communication dead zones. Musk also shared the post, stating that it would allow mobile phones to connect to anywhere on Earth.

SpaceX's official website indicates that the direct-to-cell service can be used in conjunction with normal phones, meaning users do not need to purchase new phones specifically supporting satellite communication. The service is expected to gradually enable functions such as texting, voice calls, and web browsing in the coming two years. However, SpaceX became embroiled in a controversial incident this week, with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board accusing SpaceX of illegally firing 8 employees. These former employees, along with other SpaceX staff, had circulated a letter criticizing Musk and accusing the company of selectively tolerating harassment. The NLRB's Los Angeles office is facilitating a settlement between SpaceX and these employees, and if unsuccessful, a hearing will be scheduled for March this year.

Srettha Thavisin

Finally, let's focus on Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Over the past decade, Thailand's average economic growth rate has been 1.87%. Since taking office, Thavisin has consistently emphasized that the most urgent task of his government is to get the Thai economy back on the right track. His approach involves acting as the country's chief promoter in diplomacy, hoping to attract more investors and tourists. Thailand, the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, heavily relies on the tourism industry. Since September last year, Thailand has implemented a temporary visa waiver for Chinese citizens, lasting several months until the end of February this year. This week, Thavisin announced that Thailand and China will permanently waive visa requirements for each other's citizens from this March, meaning that tourists from both sides can travel to each other's countries without visas.

During the recent New Year holiday, popular tourist attractions in Thailand, such as the Grand Palace and Wat Arun, saw the presence of numerous Chinese tourists. Analysts believe that there might be another wave of tourism enthusiasm from China during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. According to the Thai government, Thailand welcomed 28 million foreign tourists last year, generating 1.2 trillion Thai baht in revenue, approximately 248 billion yuan, with 3.5 million coming from China. This year, Thailand aims to attract around 35 million foreign tourists, expecting to generate 148 billion Thai baht in revenue. Thavisin estimates that Thailand's GDP growth rate for this year will be around 2.7% to 3.7%.