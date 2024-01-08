Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Navitas

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Nu Holdings' year-to-date stock performance.

Nu Holdings: "I never thought I'd say this, but it is a Brazilian stock that I absolutely like. I think you have a winner, and it is just on fire"

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Visa's year-to-date stock performance.

Visa: "I don't know...I think we ought to be thinking about buying Home Depot, and then secondarily Visa."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Navitas' year-to-date stock performance.

Navitas: "[sell, sell sell!] It's not making money. In this market, they've got to make money...Let's just exist Navitas."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Cytokinetics' year-to-date stock performance.

Cytokinetics: "Let's sell half tomorrow and then let the rest run."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Riot Platforms' year-to-date stock performance.

Riot Platforms: "Let's stop fooling around. If you want bitcoin, buy bitcoin. I think bitcoin's topping out, by the way, so I'm going to say, enough is enough and ka-ching is ka-ching."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com