Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Navitas

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Nu Holdings' year-to-date stock performance.

Nu Holdings : "I never thought I'd say this, but it is a Brazilian stock that I absolutely like. I think you have a winner, and it is just on fire"

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Visa's year-to-date stock performance.

Visa : "I don't know...I think we ought to be thinking about buying Home Depot, and then secondarily Visa."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Navitas' year-to-date stock performance.

Navitas : "[sell, sell sell!] It's not making money. In this market, they've got to make money...Let's just exist Navitas."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Cytokinetics' year-to-date stock performance.

Cytokinetics : "Let's sell half tomorrow and then let the rest run."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Riot Platforms' year-to-date stock performance.

Riot Platforms : "Let's stop fooling around. If you want bitcoin, buy bitcoin. I think bitcoin's topping out, by the way, so I'm going to say, enough is enough and ka-ching is ka-ching."