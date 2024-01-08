Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Navitas

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Nu Holdings: "I never thought I'd say this, but it is a Brazilian stock that I absolutely like. I think you have a winner, and it is just on fire"
Visa: "I don't know...I think we ought to be thinking about buying Home Depot, and then secondarily Visa."
Navitas: "[sell, sell sell!] It's not making money. In this market, they've got to make money...Let's just exist Navitas."
Cytokinetics: "Let's sell half tomorrow and then let the rest run."
Riot Platforms: "Let's stop fooling around. If you want bitcoin, buy bitcoin. I think bitcoin's topping out, by the way, so I'm going to say, enough is enough and ka-ching is ka-ching."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com