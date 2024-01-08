European stocks head for lower open as markets look ahead to U.S. inflation data this week

European markets are set to open lower Monday, continuing the negative sentiment seen at the start of trading in 2024.

Global investors will be looking ahead to U.S. inflation data and big bank earnings in the week ahead for further clues on the state of the economy and the path of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The December consumer price index is set for release Thursday, while the producer price index is due out on Friday. U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night after the major averages kicked off 2024 with a downcast week.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets reversed early gains on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses in the region.